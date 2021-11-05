Border Patrol agents find 24 migrants on train near Robstown

The migrants got onto the train in Laredo, officials said, and all are noncitizen adults from Mexico and Guatemala. All were taken into Border Patrol custody.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Border Patrol agents found 24 migrants being smuggled in a train grain hopper in Robstown Tuesday, May 10.

Officials with US Customs and Border Protection said agents assigned to the Corpus Christi Border Patrol station were conducting train check duties in Robstown when they noticed "signs on the side of a train gain hopper consistent with migrant smuggling."

Agents found 24 people inside the grain hopper when they climbed onto the train. Officials said all seemed to be in good health.

RGV agents, in collaboration with partners from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and local police departments, also said they apprehended 63 individuals from seven other failed human smuggling events.

The additional apprehensions were from human smuggling stash houses, vehicle stops/pursuits, and smuggling cases at Border Patrol checkpoints, officials said.

All subjects are being processed accordingly.

