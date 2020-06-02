RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Border Patrol Agents with the Rio Grande City station made big busts.

Last night, agents received reports of multiple drug smugglers running north of the Rio Grande.

Agents located an abandoned vehicle with almost 350 pounds of marijuana inside.

This morning agents working in La Rosita saw smugglers loading bundles of marijuana in a separate incident.

The vehicle went north at a high rate of speed but turned around after seeing agents.

According to officials, the driver abandoned the vehicle and swam across the river to Mexico.

Agents found more than 580 pounds of marijuana in their search.

