EDINBURG (KIII News) — Border Patrol agents in Rio Grande Valley disrupted three separate marijuana smuggling attempts Thursday that was worth nearly one million dollars.

Early Thursday morning Harlingen agents observed a Ford F-150 pickup traveling along a dirt road toward the Rio Grande near Los Indios. The truck then departed the river area at a high rate of speed. Agents located the vehicle and observed the driver, and a passenger abandon the pickup and attempt to flee. Inside the truck agents discovered over 830 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $700,000. Agents then searched the area and located a 27-year-old Mexican national nearby.

Agents working near Havana were patrolling along the Rio Grande when they discovered several bundles of marijuana abandoned along the pathway. The marijuana weighed over 200 pounds and is worth an estimated $175K.

In the evening agents near Calaboz responded to a report of several subjects carrying a lot of narcotics attempting to scale the border wall. Agents responded and saw several suspects jumping into the Rio Grande and swim back to Mexico. A later search in the area had the agents discovered a ladder utilized during the attempt to scale the wall and three bundles of marijuana. The marijuana weighed around 145 pounds and was worth an estimated $116,000.

