CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of neighbors in Flour Bluff gathered Monday night for a special meet and greet with border patrol agents at Grace Community Church.

The purpose of the meeting was for residents living in the area to get all their questions answered about the crisis at the border.

Nueces County Sheriff John-Chris Hooper and members of the Flour Bluff Citizens Council brought the agents down for the meeting.

Flour Bluff Citizens Council serves as a grassroots campaign to get Flour Bluff residents more involved with the community.

The point of Monday's meeting was getting answers once and for all about what is going down at the Texas Mexico Border.

"Because there's so much going on at the border right now. Some people are concerned about how it's going to affect them. Also, i think that a lot of the questions were answered tonight and maybe it can be a little more understandable," president Shirley Thronton said.

According to residents, the biggest takeaway from Monday's meeting is the need for bi-partisanship and asking their local representative to act.

Organizers try to meet once every quarter with different guest speakers to help their community better understand what is going on around town.