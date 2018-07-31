Falfurrias (KIII News) — Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint were able to stop two separate human smuggling attempts over the past few days.

On Friday, K-9 alerted agents that something wasn't right about a box truck going through the checkpoint.

A search of the alerted truck turned up 14 illegal immigrants hiding inside, and the group included an unaccompanied child.

On Sunday agents stopped a U-Haul box truck and discovered three illegal immigrants inside.

According to agents with the Coastal Bend extreme heat conditions inside a truck can quickly turn deadly.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII