Federal officers seize over 1,000 pounds of drugs in Del Rio

Officers were inspecting a tractor-trailer when, with the help of a K-9, they discovered 320 packages of methamphetamine.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say they seized their largest-ever amount of methamphetamine at the Del Rio Port of Entry when they discovered $11.9 million worth of drugs on Monday.

CBP officers was inspecting a tractor-trailer when officers, along with a K-9, discovered 320 packages of methamphetamine, amounting to more than 1,337 pounds.

“This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine," Port Director Liliana Flores is quoted as saying in a news release. "It reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training and experience."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are now investigating the seizure, officials said.

Largest meth seizure in Del Rio port history: @DFOLaredo #CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry seize $11.9M in methamphetamine, more than half a ton, within a tractor hauling diesel tank reservoir containers. @HSI_SanAntonio is investigating. Read more: https://t.co/h1ndOGNcmi pic.twitter.com/OE3Sx2aaHj — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) September 7, 2022

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!