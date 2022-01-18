x
Border Patrol thwarts two separate smuggling attempts in just hours at Falfurrias checkpoint

In all, 11 migrants were rescued from dangerous conditions.
Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

FALFURRIAS, Texas — 11 migrants were rescued from the back of tractor-trailers during two separate smuggling attempts at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station on Monday.

At around 4 p.m. on Jan. 17, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents referred a Freightliner truck to a secondary inspection area after a K9 alert, a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Six migrants from Mexico, including 4 children between the ages of 8 and 15, were found laying on the floor of the trailer between stacked lumber, officials said in a statement. The migrants had no where to escape the trailer during an emergency and the temperature inside the trailer was 123.3 degrees. 

A similar situation happened just a few hours later when agents found five unlawfully present migrants in a Kenworth truck at the checkpoint. The migrants, who are nationals of Central America and Mexico, were unable to freely exit the trailer as the doors were latched closed, officials said.  

All subjects were detained and are being processed accordingly.

