According to a Monday release from U.S. Border Customs and Protection 12 illegal immigrants were found in the back of an 18-wheeler truck at the Falfurrias Checkpoint. The two drivers were arrested on charges of human smuggling.

With the thousands of vehicles that pass through the Texas Border Patrol checkpoints, finding illegal immigrants hiding in the back of a truck is no surprise.

"Three to upwards to 20 sums," Agent Rene Quintanilla said.

The agent added typically; truck drivers knowingly transport illegal immigrants in the harsh conditions of their truck trailers.

"That's how they make their money, that's their way of life, again they see it as a commodity," he said.

However, this isn't always the case. Agent Quintanilla, a supervisor at the Falfurrias checkpoint, said they've found illegal immigrants hiding in a big-rig and the driver was unaware. Unfortunately, the driver can be charged with human smuggling which is why they're pushing Operation Big Rig.

"We're doing everything we can to, to curb these trends for them," Quintanilla said.

The campaign encourages truck drivers to thoroughly inspect their big-rig before driving to prevent being wrongly accused of human trafficking. Agent Quintanilla said it also prevents more immigrants from dying in the trailers in the back of big-rigs.

Border Patrol encourages other drivers and individuals to be aware of their surroundings especially near the border and to report any suspicious behavior by calling 911.

