'Borrega Fire' at King Ranch burns 45,000 acres, 20% contained

Voluntary evacuation orders have been given for Ricardo and Riviera.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A large fire on King Ranch property continues to grow Thursday morning.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid has given voluntary evacuation orders for the small towns of Ricardo and Riviera.

"Please look out for your neighbors and contact the sheriff's department immediately for anyone you think is in need of assistance," Madrid said in a statement.

Madrid said residents can call the county's human services center at 361-228-1892 if immediate assistance or shelter is needed.

Several area fire crews are out battling the blaze Thursday morning, including the Texas Forestry Task Force and Kingsville, Ricardo and Riviera Fire Departments. The Naval Air Station is also providing support.

State Highway 285 near Highway 77 is closed due to the fire.

Ricardo ISD said they will assist anyone who is affected by this fire.

The fire is about 4 miles south of Kingsville and began Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This photo from Jennifer Munoz was taken in Falfurrias, showing the west side of the Borrega Fire. 20,000 acres and 20% contained as of midnight. Incredible. Posted by Alan Holt on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS as we continue to cover this fire.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.