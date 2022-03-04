Borrega fire nears full containment with 50,000 acres destroyed

Texas A&M Forest Services report that the fire is reaching 98% containment. Smoke is still present, but poses no threat to containment lines.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have an update on the Borrega fire that has been burning through Kleberg County. As of Saturday night, the fire is reported 98% contained by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Reports say that the Borrega fire has burned roughly 51,566 acres. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, smoke remains but does not pose a threat to containment lines.

At one point, conditions were in place for the fire to move towards Falfurrias. Fortunately, at this time no damaged homes have been reported, and there is no threat to residents.

Voluntary evacuation orders have been lifted in Kleberg County for the Ricardo and Riviera communities, as well as the King Ranch Gas Plant.

Low relative humidity this Sunday means that fire conditions are still at a moderate threat risk, and authorities urge residents to be especially cautious with potential fire hazards.

Crews will continue to monitor the blaze, and make sure it's fully under control. Stay with us at 3News for more updates.

