Now is the time for residents to prepare in case Borrega Fire continues to spread toward Falfurrias, Brooks County officials said

Brooks County officials said residents should not panic, but now is the time to start planning, including packing a 'GO bag'.

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — A fire that started at King Ranch Wednesday afternoon continues to spread Thursday.

The "Borrega Fire" has scorched 60,000 acres and is 20% contained, according to the Texas Forest Service. The fire jumped from Kleberg County to Brooks County late Wednesday, officials said.

The winds are pushing the fire toward Falfurrias and now is the time for residents to prepare in case of evacuation orders, officials said. The fire is currently seven to eight miles northeast of Falfurrias.

"In abundance of caution (worst case scenario), now is the time to start planning, including preparing a GO bag should we have to announce an evacuation order," Brooks County officials posted to social media. "At this point there is no need to panic but be prepared."

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid has given voluntary evacuation orders for the small towns of Ricardo and Riviera.

"Please look out for your neighbors and contact the sheriff's department immediately for anyone you think is in need of assistance," Madrid said in a statement.

Several area fire crews are out battling the blaze Thursday morning, including the Texas Forestry Task Force and Kingsville, Ricardo and Riviera Fire Departments. The Naval Air Station is also providing support.

State Highway 285 near Highway 77 is closed due to the fire.

