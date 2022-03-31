Now is the time for residents to prepare in case Borrega Fire continues to spread toward Falfurrias, Brooks County officials said

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — A fire that started at King Ranch Wednesday afternoon continues to spread Thursday.
The "Borrega Fire" has scorched 60,000 acres and is 20% contained, according to the Texas Forest Service. The fire jumped from Kleberg County to Brooks County late Wednesday, officials said.
The winds are pushing the fire toward Falfurrias and now is the time for residents to prepare in case of evacuation orders, officials said. The fire is currently seven to eight miles northeast of Falfurrias.
"In abundance of caution (worst case scenario), now is the time to start planning, including preparing a GO bag should we have to announce an evacuation order," Brooks County officials posted to social media. "At this point there is no need to panic but be prepared."
Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid has given voluntary evacuation orders for the small towns of Ricardo and Riviera.
"Please look out for your neighbors and contact the sheriff's department immediately for anyone you think is in need of assistance," Madrid said in a statement.
Several area fire crews are out battling the blaze Thursday morning, including the Texas Forestry Task Force and Kingsville, Ricardo and Riviera Fire Departments. The Naval Air Station is also providing support.
State Highway 285 near Highway 77 is closed due to the fire.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- South Texas quilter continues mission to honor veterans one stitch at a time
- Corpus Christi deaf community inspired by 'CODA' Oscar win
- Corpus Christi leaders takes first steps toward adding hotel to American Bank Center area
- Texans may need to be patient for bluebonnets to bloom this year
- South Texas landowner accuses government of taking property through eminent domain
- CCPD arrest man connected to morning convenience store murder
- Feral pigs hogging up space and uprooting yards in southside neighborhoods
- CCPD discusses effort to combat illegal payouts at area game rooms following latest raid
- Texas loses high court case over prayer during executions
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.