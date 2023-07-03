Enjoy the South Texas Botanical Gardens this Fourth of July at a deep discount

A fourth off on the Fourth! Enjoy the red, white and blues of nature on America's birthday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens is ready to welcome visitors on the Fourth of July, and they are offering a deep discount on daily admission and memberships to celebrate America's birthday.

Admission and memberships will be 25 percent off. The membership includes admission to 350 other botanical gardens or arboreta across the country.

Fireworks are not allowed at the Botanical Gardens, but visitors can enjoy gardens, conservatories, The Butterfly House, and more with admission.

Even better, the charming parrot ambassadors are back outdoors after a long hibernation staying protected from Avian Flu, we hear!

You can learn more at the Botanical Gardens website here, but the discount is only available to be purchased in-person.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!