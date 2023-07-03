Enjoy the South Texas Botanical Gardens this Fourth of July at a deep discount

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens is ready to welcome visitors on the Fourth of July, and they are offering a deep discount on daily admission and memberships to celebrate America's birthday.
Admission and memberships will be 25 percent off. The membership includes admission to 350 other botanical gardens or arboreta across the country.
Fireworks are not allowed at the Botanical Gardens, but visitors can enjoy gardens, conservatories, The Butterfly House, and more with admission.
Even better, the charming parrot ambassadors are back outdoors after a long hibernation staying protected from Avian Flu, we hear!
You can learn more at the Botanical Gardens website here, but the discount is only available to be purchased in-person.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Heat may be contributing factor in two elderly deaths in Beeville
- Man attacked, killed by pack of dogs in Rockport
- Young girl drowns at Aransas Pass Aquatic Center
- Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to Corpus Christi
- Potentially dangerous bacteria found in Gulf of Mexico poses health risk to Coastal Bend community
- First stay cable to be installed on Harbor Bridge Project
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.