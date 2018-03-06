It was Bowling for Literacy at Bowlero, and the event helped raise funds for the Literacy Council, a non profit organization that helps adults learn how to read, write and speak in English.

In order to support literacy instruction in the Coastal Bend, teams from CITGO, AEP and Valero put on their bowling shows for a tournament today.

According to the group, about 17 percent of people in Nueces County cannot read well enough to hold a job.

"It's very important that they learn to read and write," Executive Director Mary Gleson said. "They're going to have to read reports, read medical instructions given to them, there's a lot of areas in life affected by your ability to read and if you can't you're in a very narrow position."

Trophies were awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd games to both men and women individually, and 1st, 2nd and 3rd place games for teams.

© 2018 KIII