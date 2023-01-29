Boxing competition coming soon to Coastal Bend

Reyna Promotions will host 'Battle in The City', featuring professional fighters across multiple weight classes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special event is coming to the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds February 18.

Middleweight fighter, Mark Beuke grew up in the Coastal Bend and trains at Corpus Christi Boxing Club.

Beuke will be featured in the main event next month. He spoke with 3NEWS and said, "Most thing I look forward to is just, you know, going out there and putting on a show." He explained, "I just want to make sure everybody knows who I am and make sure people come out there and show support and I'm trying to just put on for my city man."

Beuke has a professional record of ten wins and three losses. He is undefeated since he started training at the boxing club.

Heavyweight fighter, Ron Guerrero has boxed professionally for twenty years. He told 3NEWS that next month's event will be his last. "I'm going to go for the knockout, I am not going to hold back. It's the last fight, I'm going in, I'm going to go all out." Guerrero said.

Weigh-ins are scheduled for February 17th. Doors will open on the 18 at 5 p.m.

