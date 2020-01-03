CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday night a troop of boy scouts got the ultimate tour through history as they spent the night on the Blue Ghost.

The U.S.S. Lexington hosts nights like this throughout the year for all kinds of groups that wish to stay the night aboard the ship. They get around 15 thousand people a year who make an overnight visit.

"A lot of the time the reactions we get are excitement," said the Senior Live Aboard Coordinator Travis Pickens.

As part of the fun for the group they were treated to a movie and even a scavenger hunt around the ship. They also tell ghost stories right before going to bed in the ship's bunks.

