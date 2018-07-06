The Boy Scouts of America Troop 3 hosted their 51st annual chicken barbecue on Thursday.

All proceeds from the event will provide necessary funds to continue teaching boys ages 10-18 how to make ethical and moral choices in their lives.

The Boy Scouts of America are an integral part of the South Texas community. The First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi has supported scouting by serving as teh chartering organization of Troop 3 since 1916.

This year, they celebrate their 102nd year of continuous membership with the Boy Scouts of America.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII