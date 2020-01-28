CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "He looked me dead in the eye and said, 'I need help, please take me to the hospital,'" Sabrina Lamb remembered the day her son, Kris, almost took his own life.

"To sit there and watch your child wanna end his life because of bullying, it's sad, it hurt me a lot, and it still hurts me because my son probably wouldn't be here if I wasn't there," she said.

Her son Kris, started his first year at Driscoll Middle School in 2019 happy and excited, until one day, he withdrew from the dance team and told his mom, he was dealing with bullies.

"He did complain about a lot of bullying, a lot of fighting people picking on him, and I would go up to the school, and they would handle it, that's one thing I can commend them, they would handle it, but it was just nonstop there was no stopping it," she said.

Then it got worse. Lamb said it was bad enough that her son attempted suicide and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

On January 6th, Kris returned to Driscoll Middle School, and over a week later, two other students exchanged messages over social media. One student was threatening to shoot Kris at school on January 21st.

"He hasn't even been at school thirty minutes, and I get the call from an administrator saying you know your son received some threats over the weekend we take it seriously, and we think you should call the cops," she said.

CCISD could not comment on the case but said it is under investigation. Sabrina said she wishes more was done to protect the safety of her son and other students.

"We send our kids to be educated, not to be 'oh my God they're gonna beat me up in the restroom," she said.

It turns out. Kris isn't the only one. 3News Reporter Madeleine Dart asked parents at the school, just before pick up, if they had heard of bullying on campus. Some of them had no idea, and others said it happened to their own children.

"They would call her the N word. They would call her ugly, just ugly names," one parent, Patty, said.

Patty said she believes administrators are doing the best they can, but preventing bullying starts at home.

"It's the parents that need to discipline their kids, teach them right from wrong," she said.

On Monday, Sabrina filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Department of Education. Kris now goes to a new middle school.

"I'm gonna stand up for everybody, every parent, every child, that has been left unheard, I'm gonna fight for everybody," she said.

If you or someone you know is being bullied within CCISD, you can report it here.

