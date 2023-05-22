Boy who issued threat against Ingleside High School on Friday arrested

The 14-year-old is charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a bomb threat called into the Ingleside High School on Friday.

The student is charged with issuing a terroristic threat after posting “Imma bomb Ingleside High School today Friday May 19” to Snapchat.

"After learning of this threat, IPD immediately responded to various IISD campuses to ensure their safety and security, while investigators diligently worked with Federal and State agencies to identify the source of the threat," a Facebook post from the department released Monday states.

School officials said Friday they did not believe the threat was credible, but searched the school as a precaution.

"There are many activities scheduled to take place at the campus today," the district stated at the time. "Ingleside Police Department has been notified and is actively investigating the situation."

Terroristic Threat is a third-degree felony. If convicted, the boy could face two-10 years in prison, and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!