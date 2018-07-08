Robstown (KIII News) — Thanks to some new DNA evidence police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a Robstown toddler.

21-year-old Daniel Ortiz is charged with capital murder for the beating death of 18-month-old Arabella Sanchez. Police were able to catch up with Ortiz and make the arrest in Woodville, Texas.

Initially, police arrested and charged the toddler's mother Chastity Herrera based on evidence found at the scene.

According to Mark Gonzalez, once DNA evidence was tested, they found it did not belong to Herrera but rather her boyfriend, Daniel Ortiz.

Last week murder charges were dropped against , and at the same time, investigators were on their way to capture Ortiz.

After talking to those closest to Ortiz, investigators said they had enough information to believe he was living and working in Woodville.

According to Nueces County investigators, they went up to Woodville where Ortiz had committed a crime recently, so police were already looking for him.

A manhunt was underway, and eventually, Ortiz was arrested and transported back to Nueces County.

Gonzalez said it was thanks to his investigators, Woodville police, and DNA that they were able to apprehend Ortiz.

"DNA is most of the time not going to lie I mean it's one of the most accurate pieces of evidence that we have, and so there's no way that we would want to go forward without that," Mark Gonzalez said.

On Dec. 15, 2017, police responded to a home on the 500 block of Pat Shutter Street to find 18-month-old Arabella Sanchez unresponsive.

Sanchez was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

According to a medical examiner, Sanchez died from blunt force trauma.Sanchez suffered numerous broken bones, bruising to significant organs including her heart, and bleeding from her scalp.

At the time of the incident, Herrera told police she hadn't seen her daughter since the night before.

Ortiz was booked into the Nueces County Jail Tuesday morning and is being held on a $1 million bond.

On Thursday Ortiz will face a judge during a status hearing where they will determine what's next.

