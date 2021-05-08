Work continues on Boys and Girls Club 'Field of Dreams'

The group is one of four youth athletic organizations across the country chosen for a grant that would help refurbish their ballfield.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend got a step closer to having their own Field of Dreams.

Earlier this year, the group was notified by Scotts and Major League Baseball that they were one of four youth athletic organizations across the country chosen for a grant that would help refurbish their field.

According to project manager Brad Cederberg, who works on sports fields across the country, the one near Greenwood Drive and Horne Road needed their attention.

He tells us that workers had to start from scratch in removing grass and reconfiguring it to look like a baseball diamond.

"Being in the state of Texas, we did the Dallas Cowboys, so, that's a nice one," Cederberg said. "Green Bay, Denver, all over the country, and Boys and Girls Clubs across the country."