Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The local Boys and Girls club gathered Wednesday at Academy Sports and Outdoors for a special shopping spree.

30 children from the club's program received $100 each to spend on school supplies. Students grabbed new clothes, backpacks, shoes and other essential school supplies.

"It feels great umm getting some new stuff wouldn't hurt and some new shoes, so it's pretty cool," a student said.

The program is in its ninth year and has grown to include more than 100 similar events, benefitting 3,000 kids throughout the U.S.

