Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend getting complete field upgrade courtesy MLB, Scotts Lawn

The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend is one of four organizations chosen across the nation for the program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend will soon have a refurbished field for kids, courtesy of Scotts and Major League Baseball!

Each year, Scotts and MLB identify four underserved, youth athletic organizations in need of refurbished ballfields and gift them with more than $200,000 in repairs and upgrades, officials with the Boys and Girls Club said.

As a recipient of the 2021 grant, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend will receive a field renovation that provides a refreshed greenspace to the Corpus Christi community.

This is the sixth year that the Scotts Field Refurbishment Program has awarded modern field upgrades to communities in need in the US.

The winning organizations were chosen by a special blue-ribbon panel which included Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., three-time MLB All-Star Ryan Howard, Olympic Gold Medalist & MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Jennie Finch, and Scotts and MLB executives.

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s grant recipients for our field refurbishment program with MLB,” said Ashley Bachmann, Vice President, Lawns Marketing, Scotts Miracle-Gro. “We are confident that refurbishing these fields will not only encourage kids to get outside and enjoy the games they love, like baseball and softball, but also bring local communities together. This program is an important way we grow more good for our community.”

“Our team is proud to partner with Scotts for another successful year of the Field Refurbishment Program,” said Tony Reagins, Chief Baseball Development Officer, MLB. “After a challenging year with limited youth organized sports, it is our hope that these new fields will act as silver linings in these communities, providing the youth, and other community members, a renovated ballfield where they can continue to engage in baseball and softball activities.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Coastal Blend offers activities and lifestyle programs for youth in the community. The current field is not used much and relies on volunteers for upkeep.

The club hopes to renovate the field this summer.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend, visit their website.

