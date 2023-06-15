Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend expands with new early-learning center

The center, which comes to fruition after more than a year of planning, will cater to kids ranging in age from newborn to 5 years old.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend are looking to fill the need for pre-school education in the Corpus Christi area with its new early-learning center.

The center, which is being built in Flour Bluff and has been in the works for more than a year, will cater to kids ranging in age from newborn to 5 years old.

Boys and Girls Club CEO Kim Barrientos said that the new building will have a wide range of programs for kids.

"We have after-school programs and summer care for kids 6-18," she said. "But what really is missing in Corpus Christi is childcare centers and learning, early-learning centers."

Barrientos said that the remodel will have kids from all walks of life.

"Especially, you know, those that are economically challenged," she said. "So, our hope is to definitely fulfil the mission and make sure that we're reaching and serving the youth, and it starts at an early age."

One building will cater to newborns through 2 year olds, while the other will accommodate children ages 3-5.

The early-learning center can accommodate 95-110 kids, depending on licensing.

Preschool, with certified teachers, will be offered to kids ages 3 years old to 5 years old. Barrientos said it will equip them with skills that give them an edge once they join a school district.

Being a mother herself, she emphasized that trusting the caregivers you leave your children with is paramount.

"It's really difficult when you turn your child over to somebody and you're trusting them, to make sure that they're responsible and very well versed on what's going on in those little minds, to take care of them," she said.

Barrientos mentioned that the future center's director of operations holds a psychology degree and has teaching experience.

The staff members are also licensed, and must complete 25 hours of training before they can work with children.

Parents will soon be able to register on the center's website, and a monthly fee will apply.

