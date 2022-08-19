Where is Bradley Brooks? It's been three years since he was last seen in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been three years since a Flour Bluff man went missing and his family continues to search for answers.
Bradley Brooks was last seen at his Flour Bluff home in August 2019. His family said he left one night around 10 p.m. to go fishing and was never seen again.
His vehicle was later found abandoned at the end of a dirt road off NAS Drive.
Brooks has tattoos on his chest and right forearm as well as scars on the back of his head.
Brooks has been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Since then, a team of volunteers, along with Texas EquuSearch, have worked to bring him home, but there have been no answers to his disappearance yet.
A Facebook group dedicated to finding Brooks posted Thursday that they are no closer to finding Brooks than they were three years ago.
If you have any information that may help police find Brooks, call 361-886-2600.
