CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man accused of causing a drunk driving accident that claimed the life of Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum made an appearance in district court.

Thursday's courtroom was filled with fellow police officers and officer Michael Love who was with McCollum on that fateful night.

Love is still recovering but wanted to show up for hearing. Also in attendance is McCollum's widow Michelle McCollum.

Judge Bobby Galvan asked the suspect 26-year-old Brandon Portillo if he had an attorney.

"You want me to appoint counsel because you have filled out an affidavit of indigency, and I believe you would qualify," Galvan said.

The hearing lasted just a few minutes, and the judge appointed attorney William Patrick Delgado to represent Portillo in this case.

On Jan. 31, McCollum and Love were conducting a traffic stop along SPID when a vehicle allegedly driving by Portillo crashed into several police units and then into the two officers.

McCollum was killed while Love was severely injured. Another officer on the scene was not hurt.

Portillo is in the Nueces County Jail facing several charges, including intoxication manslaughter.

