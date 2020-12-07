Brawl reported at a local sports bar and grill over the weekend

Witnesses say no one in the video is seen wearing masks and this is a requirement under Governor Abbott's recently administered Executive Order.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video is making its way around Facebook in which a violent brawl can be seen at a local sports bar that took place on Saturday night.

According to witnesses, dozens of people were gathered for last night's UFC fight at the HardKnocks Sports Bar and Grill when it turned violent.

In the video, an incident inside the bar escalates between two parties, and they begin fighting and throwing bar stools.

Many viewers have reached out to 3News after seeing the viral video on social media and pointed out that no social distancing is being followed by patrons at the bar.

Witnesses say no one in the video is seen wearing masks and this is a requirement under Governor Abbott's recently administered Executive Order.

Included in Governor Abbott's Executive Orders are guidelines that must be followed by bars or result in a shutdown by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code and Administrative.

People continue to flock to bars, restaurants, and other social gatherings even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, with local cases soaring.