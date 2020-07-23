Nueces County beaches will close to pedestrians, vehicles FRIDAY at 12 p.m. reopen Monday

Due to Tropical Storm Hanna city officials have decided to close the beaches.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Thursday's City-County COVID-19 press briefing, officials announced that beaches will be closed beginning Friday, July 24 at 12:00 p.m.

This decision made by officials is due to what will soon be Tropical Storm Hanna. Beaches will reopen Monday at 6 a.m.

Nueces County Gulf Piers and the parking lot at Bob Hall Pier will be closed as well. All County and City Gulf beaches, Packery Channel Parking Lot and Windward Parking Lot, along with McGee Beach and North Beach will also be closed. There will not be any lifeguards on duty at the beaches.

Due to weather conditions, officials encourage residents to refrain from pedestrian access on the beach.

