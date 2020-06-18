BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — Brooks County officials announced they are implementing a new order requiring all commercial and retail business establishments to mandate employees and customers to wear a face mask.



According to Brooks County officials, the new order was signed today and will be presented to the Commissioner's Court next week for full approval.

If the Commissioner's Court fails to approve the order, it will expire in seven days.

Brooks County officials say they have three positive cases of COVID-19, in which one patient has recovered, but surrounding areas continue to have surges of cases. Brooks County officials also say they will be joining Bexar and Hidalgo County with the order that goes into effect at midnight on Thursday, June 18.

However, Brooks County officials say all commercial and business establishments will not have to enforce the order until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 22.

"I continue to be surprised at the number of local residents that seem to be ignoring common sense and proven preventative measures. The new order reminds all of us that we are dependent on each other. One person's actions can affect all of us. We cannot be selfish during these times, we must respect everyone's right to live a safe and healthy life." stated County Judge, Eric Ramos.

"Our move today is for the health and safety of all Brooks County citizens, especially our vulnerable population," added County Judge Ramos.

Officials say failure to abide by the order could lead to a fine of up to $1000.

