Crosstown reopens after major morning crash

A major crash shut down the north bound lanes of Crosstown Expressway Friday morning. The road has since reopened.
The accident happened sometime after 2 a.m. between Highway 358 and Gollihar Rd. At least two cars were involved and one was flipped on its side when 3NEWS crews arrived.
Corpus Christi Police Department and Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the scene. The Medical Examiner's Office vans were also seen at the scene.
There are no other details about the crash at this time. We are working to get information which will be posted here.
