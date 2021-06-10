Donate Wisely: Research where your money goes this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

According to the Better Business Bureau, not all charities or retailers are operating with the same goals in mind.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Each October, countries around the world emphasize the importance of breast cancer awareness. That usually includes multiple invitations to donate money in order to help with cancer research.

However, it may be best to do a little digging to make sure your money goes where you want it.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women in the U.S., targeting one in eight. Currently there is no cure, and millions of dollars are raised each year for research. In Texas, we recently saw a year where nearly 18,000 new breast cancer cases were diagnosed.

Keep in mind, however, that just because a charity or other organization is asking you to purchase an item or make a donation, promising that all proceeds will go to help fight breast cancer, it doesn't mean you shouldn't do a little homework before opening your wallet. When deciding where to give your money, be sure to ask critical questions like:

How much money goes to breast cancer programs and services?

Which cancer program is being supported?

Is the money being used for awareness or research?

According to the Better Business Bureau, not all charities or retailers are operating with the same goals in mind.

"And that doesn't mean some of these retailers selling something 'pink' are necessarily trying to scam you. It just means that maybe they are trying to make some money during October when they know everything's pink and people are trying to spread awareness for breast cancer," said Katie Galan, regional director of the Better Business Bureau. "But it's up to us as consumers to just ask those questions and definitely make sure that you're giving your money exactly where it is you think it should be going."

In addition to asking the questions and waiting until you get your answers, a convenient way to check out a charity that is not familiar to you is to go online to the BBB Wise Giving Alliance at give.org.