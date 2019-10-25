CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend breast cancer survivor has a powerful message for all women on the topic of diagnosis, treatment, and reconstructive surgery.

Catherine Lutz is a human resource manager, an author, a seven-time marathon runner, a breast cancer survivor, and now an advocate for other women.

"You want to do your self-exams monthly, but talk to your doctor about your mammograms. They recommend age 40 and above. Often women will say I'm scared, don't borrow tomorrow's troubles," Lutz said.

Back in 2010, Lutz received a call from her doctor about a recent mammogram and was stunned when she was told she had cancer, stage one. Lutz was 39-years old when she was diagnosed.

Lutz elected to remove both of her breasts and go with an advanced d-flap reconstructive method of using her skin and fat to replace both breasts.

According to Lutz, women need to ask their doctors about their options.

"Whether you elect breast reconstruction or not. It's a personal decision, but the misconception that implants are the only option is not the case. There are many options doing something or not doing something is okay," Lutz said.

Lutz says there are a lot of support groups who can help women with the process. She also says it's okay to get a second opinion from a doctor and fact some insurance companies require it.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: