Mother of Breonna Taylor to speak at Corpus Christi 'Breonna's Law Support Rally'

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 13 at Cole Park.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rally to show support for Breonna's Law is happening in Corpus Christi this weekend, with Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, as a guest speaker.

26-year-old Breonna Taylor was a decorated EMT worker who was shot, killed on March 13 when officers executed a no-knock search warrant at her apartment.

Months later, Louisville Metro Council passed Breonna's Law, which officially banned the use of no-knock warrants. Several officers were fired in the wake of the shooting.

Breonna's family is bringing support for the law to be enacted in other jurisdictions and will speak Saturday, Feb. 13 at noon at Cole Park.

The event is open to the public.

