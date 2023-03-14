Brewster Street Icehouse Southside bleeds blue, green as Islanders watch party sees large turnout

Throughout the watch party, shakas were up in the sea of blue and green as islander alumni and students alike joined together to show their support.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Brewster Street Icehouse Southside location saw a large turnout as the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders landed their first NCAA Tournament win in three appearances Tuesday night.

The team managed to pull out a 75-71 win against the Southeast Missouri State in Dayton, Ohio.

Many fans lost their voice, including President of the National Alumni Association Haysam Dawod, who said that the win was an electrifying moment for the community.

"To see all the community come out support our Islanders, we are so proud of our men and women basketball team," she said.

Many were on the edge of their seats, including Islander alumni Peggy Lara.

"Congratulations Islanders, you made Corpus Christi very proud," she said.

Interim Executive Director of Alumni Engagement Elvia Aguilar said that the team's win will help put Corpus Christi on the sport's map.

"We are proud of our guys getting us on the national stage, we are playing Alabama Thursday," She said.

TAMU-CC student Cesar Landa told 3NEWS that he holds a new found pride of his university.