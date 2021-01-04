Island Report: The Water Exchange Bridge

Barring another freeze or a hurricane, the $15 million project is on schedule to be done by the fall of 2021.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been under construction for several months now. The project will connect the older canals west side of park road 22 with lake padre and the Gulf of Mexico on the east side of the highway.

The freeze caused some delays on the water exchange bridge here on the island but things are back on schedule and moving quickly.

As you drive by SPID, you don't see much of the work that is going on here. That's because most of it so far is underground.

These supports go 74 feet down and the area where the equipment is located here will eventually be the waterway. Getting the canal bulkheads in place is job one right now.

This long slab of concrete is the underground support for the retaining wall on the approach to the bridge itself where the roadway will be elevated by eleven feet.

The canals on each side of the bridge are already in place and all things considered the project is going well.

For Three News and the Island Moon newspaper I'm Dale Rankin and we'll see you on the island.

