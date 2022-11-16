Yorktown, Ocean Dr. bridges over Oso Bay to be replaced

The Yorktown and Ocean Drive bridges at the Oso Bay were selected to be replaced under the federal Highway Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi bridges will be replaced in the coming years after Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Yorktown and Ocean Drive bridges at the Oso Bay were selected to be replaced under the federal Highway Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program, according to a news release from the city.

The two projects will cost around $33.7 million. The city will also contribute $3.6 million for work on other bridges and drainage projects in Corpus Christi under the agreement.

TxDOT will be responsible for the entire design and construction of the two new bridges, city leaders said. The Ocean Drive Bridge Project is expected to begin in 2025, and the Yorktown Bridge in 2026. During construction, two-way traffic will be maintained on both bridges, according to the news release.

"As part of our vision to enhance economic development efforts, I am excited for our partnership to ensure safe and efficient infrastructure through the rehabilitation and replacement of two bridges in our city," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

