14-year-old Jesse Garza is now a national junior Olympic boxing champion as a result of the competition last week in West Virginia.

Garza is the first male boxer from Corpus Christi to bring home the gold in over four decades. Garza's second home, Hillcrest Boxing Gym, hosted a party this week for him.

"I still can't believe it; we came a long way. I and my coaches and I couldn't have done it without them," Garza said.

At only 14-years-old 5-10 and 138 pounds, Garza has beaten all the odds against fierce competition.

"We came all the way from corpus all the way to Charleston West, and he was able to win and come home safely and with the gold," said Luis Flores, coach at Hillcrest Boxing. "Every punch that he threw was clean..clean punches, and the other boxer was fighting too dirty."

"He was just like head butting me, elbowing me and he was just like grabbing me," Garza said.

"With the skills that Jesse had, we knew we knew he fought," Flores said.

Three rounds with a little bruising, busted lip and a unanimous vote from the judges and Garza is all smiles.

"He has done a lot in that short period to get a national champion in JO's. The last one was IN 1974-75," said Rafael Davila, vice president of South Texas Boxing Association.

Even with a big win under Garza's belt, the ambitious teen has his eyes set on a professional career.

"Now we gotta wait for next year and go back at it. I will be a champion. An Olympics champion," Garza said.

Garza is one step closer and possibly three years away from stepping into an Olympic ring.

"Number one," Garza said.

