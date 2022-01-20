British officials arrest 2 men in connection to Colleyville synagogue siege

Further details about the two men's connections have not been released.

MANCHESTER, UK — Two men were arrested Thursday morning in Birmingham and Manchester in connection to the hostage situation at a Colleyville synagogue, according to British officials.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West have continued their investigation into the hours-long siege that took place on Saturday where four hostages escaped safely and the hostage-taker died at the scene. Further details about the two men's connections have not been released.

Communities in Defeat Terrorism and the "help and support we get from the public" have been a vital part as the investigation continues, Greater Manchester Police said in a news release.

"So we would urge everyone to remain vigilant, and if you do see anything suspicious then please report it," Greater Manchester police said.

Earlier this week, two teenagers who were arrested in Manchester were questioned and released without charge.

"CTP North West is continuing to assist with the investigation which is being led by U.S. authorities," said Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Dominic Scally in a statement on Tuesday. "Overnight, constructive meetings with colleagues from the United States have taken place."

On Sunday, the FBI's field office in Dallas identified the suspect in the incident as Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen. He was originally from the Blackburn area of Lancashire, the police department said. Further information on Akram was not released by the FBI.

The hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel, which lasted nearly 12 hours, ended shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday with all three of the remaining hostages making it out safe. A fourth hostage had been released hours before authorities said a rescue team "breached the synagogue."