'Our friend, our sister is heading back home' | Supporters celebrate release of Brittney Griner

From her WNBA team the Phoenix Mercury to Baylor University, supporters continue to post reactions to the Houston native's release.

HOUSTON — Houston native and WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed Thursday as part of a prisoner swap with Russia.

Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, Baylor University All-American and Phoenix Mercury pro basketball star, whose arrest in February made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad.

Her status as an openly gay Black woman, locked up in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LBGTQ community, injected racial, gender and social dynamics into her legal saga and brought unprecedented attention to the population of wrongful detainees.

Reactions and comments to her release continue to come in as supporters wait for her to arrive back home in the United States.

Обнародованы видеокадры обмена россиянина Виктора Бута на американку Бриттни Грайнер:https://t.co/hs1cFtHbOs



Видео: ТАСС pic.twitter.com/UZ209BYPRX — ТАСС (@tass_agency) December 8, 2022

Russian state media releases images of Brittney Griner and Victor Bout as they board separate planes en route to the US/Russian prisoner exchange in the UAE. Griner is now on a plane to San Antonio. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/vWGJzyBvnP — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) December 8, 2022

President Joe Biden tweeted this after sharing the news with Griner’s family:

“She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.”

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken released this statement and mentioned the effort to also bring Paul Whelan home too:

“After months of wrongful detention in Russia, Brittney Griner is on her way home to her wife Cherelle and her other loved ones. We will not cease in our efforts until Paul Whelan is back with his family, too.”

After months of wrongful detention in Russia, Brittney Griner is on her way home to her wife Cherelle and her other loved ones. We will not cease in our efforts until Paul Whelan is back with his family, too. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 8, 2022

American Paul Whelan remains imprisoned in Russia despite efforts to make him a part of the exchange. He is a Michigan corporate security executive jailed in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.

Whelan's brother David said in a statement he was “so glad” for Griner's release but also disappointed for his family. He credited the White House with giving the Whelan family advance notice and said he did not fault officials for making the deal.

“The Biden Administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home, and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen,” he said.

Griner’s team, the Phoenix Mercury and the Phoenix Suns, issued a statement Thursday morning:

“Our friend, our sister is heading back home where she belongs…BG’s strength in this process, her unwavering belief that resolution would come, and the hope she displayed every day is what kept all of us believing this day would come.”

Former Houston Rockets player and current Suns guard Chris Paul:

The NFL’s Arizona Cardinals tweeted: “She’s coming home.”

Dawn Staley, head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team, has been a vocal supporter of Griner since she has been detained and imprisoned. The two have known each other for years.

God’s grace is SUFFICIENT! @brittneygriner is home! I love you BG! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) December 8, 2022

Baylor University shared this message from their President Linda Livingstone and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades:

"Brittney Griner is a member of our Baylor Family, and we are extremely grateful that she is on her way back home to the United States. We praise God this day has finally come.

"Our hearts go out to Brittney and her family as they have endured months of separation, and we continue to pray as she recovers from this incredibly challenging time.

"While we celebrate Brittney’s release, our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to fellow American Paul Whelan and his family, as well as all Americans unjustly imprisoned overseas -- that they will be freed and can return home safely and promptly."

"Brittney Griner is a member of our Baylor Family, and we are extremely grateful that she is on her way back home to the United States. We praise God this day has finally come."



-- Baylor President Linda Livingstone and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades



(continued -- 1/3) pic.twitter.com/uajMyZ6ATh — Baylor University (@Baylor) December 8, 2022

Fellow Baylor alum Robert Griffith III tweeted: “Celebrate Brittney Griner coming home to her family and now let’s get Marine Paul Whelan home too.”

Celebrate Brittney Griner coming home to her family and now let’s get Marine Paul Whelan home too. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 8, 2022

Former President Barrack Obama tweeted: “Grateful for the long-overdue release of Brittney Griner today from Russian custody. Kudos to @POTUS and his administration for the difficult diplomatic work involved to make it happen. We’re looking forward to having Brittney back home.”

Grateful for the long-overdue release of Brittney Griner today from Russian custody. Kudos to @POTUS and his administration for the difficult diplomatic work involved to make it happen. We’re looking forward to having Brittney back home. https://t.co/G5yKliRoxd — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 8, 2022

Billie Jean King tweeted: Brittney Griner is free! After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap. Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom.”

Brittney Griner is free!



After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap.



Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 8, 2022

Here in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner released the following statement:

"Even in a time of major conflict between Russia and the United States, positive things can and do still occur. I am pleased that Houston Native and WNBA Player Brittney Griner is coming home. Tremendous thanks to President Biden, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and many others who worked tirelessly to bring Brittney home. Tonight, city hall will be lit up in red, white and blue in her honor. Welcome home Brittney."

Commissioner Rodney Ellis released the following statement: