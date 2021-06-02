Broadway on the Bayfront calling on Coastal Bend talent to audition

The deadline for auditions is 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Playhouse is calling on the talent of the Coastal Bend for their Broadway on the Bayfront fundraiser concert.

Organizers said proceeds will stay with the Playhouse to help keep the non-profit open to the public. 150 tickets will be sold to ensure social distancing.

Diana Van Horn with the Harbor Playhouse said the concert is just another way to safely bring joy to the community while showcasing the talent we have right here in the Coastal Bend.

"No one's going to be costumed. They're all just going to be wearing nice Black cocktail attire. It's for kids, adults, it's really family friendly for all ages," Van Horn said.

"And there's no set to be put up. There's just going to be some curtains and a very classy environment for you to just enjoy some good music and some nostalgia from Harbor Playhouse."

They are still accepting applications for the concert and this year, applications can be submitted by video. The deadline for auditions is 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.

