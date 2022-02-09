Corpus Christi native Kevin Abstract to perform last shows with BROCKHAMPTON at Coachella

Corpus Christi native and rapper Kevin Abstract's group will go on an indefinite hiatus after the April performances.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — BROCKHAMPTON will go on an indefinite hiatus after performing at Coachella in April after 12 years as a group.

The hip-hop collective is named after Brockhamptom St. here in Corpus Christi, where member Kevin Abstract grew up.

The group posted the news to their social media accounts in January. Their last shows as a group will be April 16 and 23 at the Coachella Music Festival in California.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us," the announcement said. "We hope we have been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years."

The group planned a European tour for this winter. Most dates were cancelled and the group announced that their show in London on Tuesday night would be their last in Europe.

the show is over — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) February 8, 2022

The group was formed in 2010 as AliveSinceForever. The founding members, Kevin Abstract, Ameer Vann, Joba, Matt Champion, and Merlyn Wood, all met in high school in The Woodlands.

At the end of 2014, AliveSinceForever disbanded to rebrand as BROCKHAMPTON.

In 2019, Kevin Abstract livestreamed himself walking on a treadmill in front of his Brockhampton home in Corpus Christi for just under 10 hours while fans gathered to ask him questions. “What made you just wanna be on a treadmill for 10 hours?” he was asked. “Shia LaBeouf,” Kevin Abstract answered. (LaBeouf famously live streamed himself watching his own movies for 24 hours.)

