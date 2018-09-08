KINGSVILLE (Kiii News) — According to a Nixle alert from the Kingsville Police Department, water crews replacing a section of broken pipe Thursday will cause customers in specific areas to experience low pressure or no water service for about four hours.

The alert said Kingsville water customers in the areas of North 17th Street between East Corral Avenue and East King Avenue; and the 1100 and 1200 blocks of East Avenue B.

You can sign up to receive Nixle alerts here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII