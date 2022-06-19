Dads at Brookdale Senior Living Center share what Father's Day means to them

Daniel McKeehan's fatherly advice is for families to deepen their bonds through friendship.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two of many special fathers at Brookdale Senior Living Center spoke with 3NEWS about Father's Day, Sunday, and shared what the holiday means to them.

Brookdale Director of Maintenance Dennis Springs said, "My goal in life was to make sure my children became very educated, and I got very lucky and succeeded. They all have good jobs and I'm very, very proud of them."

For Daniel McKeehan, his fatherly advice is for families to deepen their bonds through friendship. "I hope they will understand, and the other fathers listening to this, that it's better to be seeing your parents as your best friends, which lasts all life long."

There is certainly some wisdom behind those words.

3NEWS wishes Dennis Springs, Daniel McKeehan, and all of the wonderful dads out there a Happy Father's Day!

