Brooks Co. leaders say the state needs to put more attention toward juvenile detention facilities

Duval County closed it's juvenile detention center, and since then, surrounding cities and counties have had to send their troubled kids to a Valley juvenile jail.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leaders in Brooks County agree that the County juvenile Justice system needs some attention from state leaders.

"Our small counties at night may have one deputy on duty and typically by the time we finish processing a kid it's late in the evening," said Brooks County Attorney David Garcia. "So, the sheriff's office or the PD is scrambling to try and find transportation. They are going to be gone for four-to-six hours because they're going to have to drive all the way to Rio Grande City."

Garcia also told 3News that some counties simply release the children back to their parents instead of going to all the trouble of driving down to the valley. That after Duval County closed it's facility which was serving this entire region.



Chief Juvenile Probation officer Chris Arevalo agrees that law enforcement is paying a price for the lack of a juvenile detention center in the area.

"The amount of time that it takes to take them and for them to return back it's really affecting our community because they're not here to provide the services that they're supposed to," Arevalo said.

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos explained that the state is the only one who could afford to build a juvenile facility in this area.

"At a minimum this would be somewhere between 10 and 15 million, that's to get it going. The operating costs will probably be in a 2 million to 3 million annually to keep it going," Ramos said.

At the city level, Falfurrias Police Chief John Garcia said something has to be done.

"It would be nice if we could get together, a committee and find funding to maybe renovate one of the buildings here and make Falfurrias a centralized placed for a juvenile center," Garcia said.



At least five of the surrounding counties are in the same boat, having to take their juveniles down to the Valley because Corpus Christi and San Patricio County juvenile detention centers are filled up.

