BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — Brooks County officials announce Monday their first confirmed case of COVID-19 in their area.

According to Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos, Brooks County and the City of Falfurrias received word on Monday from the Department of State Health Services of the case.

The County's Emergency Management Team is working to ensure that state and local protocols are being followed in regards to the case. They also urge the public to continue following recommendations and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

