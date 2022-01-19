Here's a list of schools canceling classes ahead of winter weather

A strong cold front will come through the area late Thursday, bringing the possibility of freezing rain and sleet Friday morning.

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — Brooks County and Premont ISDs are cancelling classes Friday due to the upcoming inclement weather.

Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco ISD will close Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 due to the weather and an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Banquete ISD, Gregory-Portland ISD and Corpus Christi ISD all said they will continue to monitor the situation but there is no change to the school schedule at this time.

And with that freezing weather on the way-- the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is already hard at work prepping area roads.

TxDOT trucks are getting ready to drop their salt brine along highways and interstates. The mixture is made up of salt and water-- it helps prevent precipitation from freezing on to pavement and structures.

Nathan Brandley with the Texas Department of Public Safety(DPS) said that the best strategy to combat the weather is to limit driving to a minimum.

"The best practice really is to not drive if you don't have to at all," Brandley said. "You're gonna be a lot safer staying at home in case of any inclement weather. Especially sleet or ice forming on the roads."

Brandley adds that if you do have to leave your home, then giving yourself plenty of time is the key to being safe.

"Give yourself plenty of time," Brandley said. "Leave earlier than normal because you know you're going to have to drive slower."