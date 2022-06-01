Brooks County ISD delays school reopening until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — The Brooks County Independent School District has delayed the re-opening of schools until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19, the district announced Monday.
A letter from the superintendent, Dr. Maria Casas, said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to spiking COVID-19 cases in the community.
COVID-19 testing for students will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Falfurrias High School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
All BCISD operations will continue on Monday, Jan. 17.
