Brooks County ISD delays school reopening until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19

COVID-19 testing for students will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Falfurrias High School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — The Brooks County Independent School District has delayed the re-opening of schools until Jan. 17 due to COVID-19, the district announced Monday.

A letter from the superintendent, Dr. Maria Casas, said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to spiking COVID-19 cases in the community.

COVID-19 testing for students will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Falfurrias High School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Brooks County ISD will resume operations on Monday, January 17, 2022. Posted by Brooks County ISD on Monday, January 10, 2022

All BCISD operations will continue on Monday, Jan. 17.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.