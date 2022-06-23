Brooks County ISD looks to spend $2 million on bolstering security

The school district currently has an agreement to provide an office for DPS officers to work out of at the high school; but what about the other campuses?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Brooks County Independent School District is looking to spend around $2 million to fortify and protect area schools.

Part of that fortification process will be having an armed officer at every school campus. The question is, were will the money come from to do all of that?

"I have a responsibility to protect the lives of our students and our staff and that has a tremendous impact," Superintendent Maria Rodriguez said. "I don't have the resources. Do you think that if I had the funds to hire SROs I would be hesitating?"

The school district currently has an agreement to provide an office for Department of Public Safety officers to work out of at the high school. The police department has also provided a school resource officer there as well.

But what about the junior high and elementary school campuses?

"We're in the process of trying to find people to get this done to meet her needs," Falfurrias Police Chief Juan Garcia said. "And if we can't, then we're going to do something else to make it happen."

Rodriguez added that bus drivers and maintenance workers have undergone security training to act as another set of eyes and provide another layer of protection for the students and teachers here.

