Brooks County ISD reports student at Falfurrias Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Officials with the Brooks County Independent School District reported a positive case of COVID-19 among their student body on Thursday.

The district announced the case on Facebook, saying the positive case came from Falfurrias Elementary School, and that all students and staff who had close contact with the infected student have been notified and told to quarantine.

The campus will remain open and continue providing instruction.