x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Brooks County ISD reports student at Falfurrias Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19

The district said all who were in close contact with the infected student were notified and told to quarantine.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
nurse holds a swab for the coronavirus / covid19 test

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Officials with the Brooks County Independent School District reported a positive case of COVID-19 among their student body on Thursday.

The district announced the case on Facebook, saying the positive case came from Falfurrias Elementary School, and that all students and staff who had close contact with the infected student have been notified and told to quarantine.

The campus will remain open and continue providing instruction.

"Please be advised that the District has followed all protocols provided by the Texas Education Agency, Centers for Disease Control and our Brooks County Emergency Management Team," stated BCISD Superintendent Dr. Maria Rodriguez-Cases in the announcement.