Brooks County Judge signs executive order requiring masks in schools, city and county buildings

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos signed an executive order Friday that will require masks in public schools, city and county buildings.

Ramos said there are 67 active cases in the county and they are getting close to their highest number of active COVID-19 cases recorded. He said his main concern is keeping the public safe and secure.

Ramos said the Texas Government Code (Chapter 418) and the Texas Disaster Act of 1975 provides the authority and assigns responsibility to the County Judge to keep the citizens of the County protected during times of crisis.

Governor Greg Abbott has threatened to sue any municipality for mandating masks.

You can read the executive order in full below.

Ramos said 52.5% of the population in Brooks County is not vaccinated. 39 people have died from COVID-19 in the county, he said.

Ramos said he knows the decision will be controversial but he believes it "is the right thing to do."

The order is in place until August 17 when commissioners will have to decide whether or not to extend the mandate.

I signed an Executive Order this morning requiring face masks to be worn in all Public Schools, County and City... Posted by Brooks County on Friday, August 13, 2021

