Brooks County looks to crack down on drug use within their schools

Brooks County Attorney David Garcia said the district is seeing an increase in students using illegal drugs, something that has become harder to detect.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with Brooks County are asking state legislators for their help with a growing problem within their school district.

Brooks County Attorney David Garcia said the district is seeing an increase in students using illegal drugs, something that has become hard to detect and put a stop to.

That's because under the state's education code, only students involved in extracurricular activities like sports or band can be drug tested.

Garcia said he is asking lawmakers to allow schools to drug test students showing signs of intoxication.

"I'm not advocating for random testing, but if there's a kid showing probable cause, prescribe a protocol for probable cause and let school administrators or somebody know," he said.

Garcia said that he believes the legislature should only allow drug testing for school use only, but urging them to provide teachers and administrators with the tools.

The school district is currently not allowed to drug test just any student.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!